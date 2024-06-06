House of European Institutes reopens in Timi?oara with exhibition featuring Spanish designers
Jun 6, 2024
House of European Institutes reopens in Timi?oara with exhibition featuring Spanish designers.
The House of European Institutes (HEI), a new multicultural center located in Timi?oara’s Theresia Bastion, is reopening on June 7 with the exhibition Diseñadoras. (Re)diseñando el mundo, which features 12 Spanish designers working across a variety of domains, from product design and textiles (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]