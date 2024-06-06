House of European Institutes reopens in Timi?oara with exhibition featuring Spanish designers

The House of European Institutes (HEI), a new multicultural center located in Timișoara's Theresia Bastion, is reopening on June 7 with the exhibition Diseñadoras. (Re)diseñando el mundo, which features 12 Spanish designers working across a variety of domains, from product design and textiles (...)