 
Romaniapress.com

June 6, 2024

Carol Davila University of Medicine highest among Romanian universities in new world ranking
Jun 6, 2024

Carol Davila University of Medicine highest among Romanian universities in new world ranking.

Sixteen universities in Romania were included in the most recent RUR World University Rankings, with the highest place going to the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest. The Carol Davila University ranks 284th in the "teaching" category in the Round University (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Statistics Board: Romania's Economy Edges Up 0.1% YoY In Q1/2024 Romania's economy inched up 0.1%, in unadjusted data, and grew by 1.8% In seasonally adjusted data, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023, in line with provisional (1) estimates from the country's statistics board INS.

PwC Autofacts: Sales of new vehicles will slightly increase this year in Romania Automotive sales in Romania will end 2024 with a 1.7% increase compared to last year for passenger cars and a 0.6% increase for light commercial vehicles, according to the PwC Autofacts report conducted on five markets in Central Europe. Dacia remains the best-selling brand in the country. (...)

2024 EU Parliament elections in Romania: The parties, the candidates and their programs The local campaign for the EU Parliament elections was largely overshadowed by that for the local elections, overlapping as the two election rounds take place on the same day, June 9. Below, we outline the candidates of the main parties and political alliances, and the themes of their (...)

HiSky operates first direct Romania-US flight in 20 years Moldovan airline HiSky operated on Friday, June 7, the first direct flight from Bucharest to the United States in over 20 years. Tarom’s flights to New York were halted in 2003. The HiSky aircraft flying to New York is configured with two aisles and a total of 275 seats, divided into business (...)

Romanian bookstore chain C?rture?ti gifts books to voters in Sunday's elections Romanian bookstore chain C?rture?ti announced a campaign aimed at encouraging voting in the local and European elections held in Romania this Sunday, June 9. Those who vote will be gifted a free book or a magazine. “Show the ID card with the VOTAT 2024 stamp at the cash register in any (...)

Statistics Board: Romania Retail Sales Grow 14.6% YoY In April 2024 Retail sales volume in Romania (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 14.6% in unadjusted data and by 9.5% when adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, in April 2024 compared to April 2023, as per data from the country’s statistics institute INS.

British filmmaker Charley Ottley launches "Discover Oltenia" film British journalist and filmmaker Charley Ottley recently launched the film "Discover Oltenia” at the National Peasant’s Museum in Bucharest. The new documentary promotes the Oltenia de sub Munte region in Romania - an aspiring UNESCO geopark that stands out with its rich cultural and natural (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |