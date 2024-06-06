Carol Davila University of Medicine highest among Romanian universities in new world ranking

Carol Davila University of Medicine highest among Romanian universities in new world ranking. Sixteen universities in Romania were included in the most recent RUR World University Rankings, with the highest place going to the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest. The Carol Davila University ranks 284th in the "teaching" category in the Round University (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]