Romanian stock index BET sets new all-time high as it closes above 18,000 points for the first time since launch



The BET has gained approximately 50% over the last 12 months, placing Romania in the top 10 best-performing markets worldwide. The BET index, which follows the price movements of the most traded 20 companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, went up by 1.58% on Thursday, June 6, and (...)