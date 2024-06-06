Romanian-Held Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Antibiotice To Get EUR100M In EU Funding To Make Critical Drugs

Antibiotice Iasi, (ATB.RO) the largest Romanian-owned pharmaceutical producer, will receive EUR100 million in EU funding for the production of drugs such as antibiotics, for which there are no therapeutic alternatives. The announcement was made in Iasi by the Minister for Investments and (...)