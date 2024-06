Zentiva Bucuresti Announces Changes In Its Board of Directors

Drugmaker Zentiva Bucuresti (BSE:SCD) has appointed Hacho Agop Hatchikian as temporary member in the company's Board of Directors, effective June 6, Zentiva said in a press statement published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on June 6. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]