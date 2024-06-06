Pension Funds Buy Hidroelectrica, Electrica, BRD, Sell OMV Petrom, Fondul Proprietatea, Banca Transilvania In April

Aripi, BCR Pensii, BRD Pensii, Metropolitan Life Pensii Private and NN Pensii are the Pillar II private pension funds that were active on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in April 2024, conducting transactions with listed shares, the data aggregated by ZF show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]