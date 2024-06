Franchwise: Almost 200 Franchises Open In Romania Every Year In HoReCa Sector

Approximately 150-200 new franchises open in Romania's HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants and Catering) sector every year, and the investment value ranges from EUR30,000 to over EUR300,000, depending on the size of the restaurant, as per an analysis by franchise consulting company Franchwise. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]