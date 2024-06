Retailer Auchan Rebrands Two Auchan Discount Stores Under New Discount Hypermarket Format ATAC

French retailer Auchan has rebranded two Auchan Discount stores, located in the cities of Timisoara and Ploiesti, under the new discount hypermarket format ATAC, reaching three units under this concept. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]