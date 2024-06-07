Romania launches grants scheme for firms seeking Bucharest Exchange listing

Romania launches grants scheme for firms seeking Bucharest Exchange listing. The Romanian companies that seek to list their shares at the Bucharest Exchange will be given grants between EUR 70,000 and EUR 300,000 under a project launched by the Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE). Starting June 7, interested companies can submit applications to obtain (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]