Romania tops up IMM Plus loan scheme for small and medium sized enterprises

Romania tops up IMM Plus loan scheme for small and medium sized enterprises. The government of Romania increased by RON 2.5 billion (EUR 500 million) to RON 15 billion (EUR 3 billion) the volume of loans small and medium-sized enterprises can contract from commercial banks for working capital and investments, with state guarantees and subsidised interest rate, under (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]