PwC Autofacts: New Car Sales in Romania Set to Edge Up by 1.7% in 2024 for Passenger Cars and 0.6% for Commercial Vehicles.

Passenger car sales with rise by 1.7% in Romania in 2024 yearly, and those of light commercial vehicles will inch up by 0.6%, reveals PwC Autofacts report drawn up in Romania, Poland, Czechia, Hungary and Slovakia.