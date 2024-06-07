Green energy: New CleanTech Accelerator targets startups in Romania and SEE
Jun 7, 2024
The energy ministries in Romania and the Republic of Moldova and Techcelerator announced the launch of the SEE CleanTech Accelerator, a new accelerator dedicated to startups and innovators from South-Eastern Europe creating tech solutions for green energy. The initiative is designed to assist (...)
