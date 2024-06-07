Romania reportedly close to signing USD 1 bln contract for Korean K9 self-propelled howitzers

Romania is about to buy 54 South Korean-made K9 self-propelled howitzers in a procurement contract worth around USD 1 billion, according to senior military sources quoted by Hankyung, a leading economic publication and financial from Seoul, and local Digi24. South Korean defense minister Shin (...)