Filip & Company Assists Digi Group in Contracting EUR150M Loan

Filip & Company Assists Digi Group in Contracting EUR150M Loan. Law firm Filip & Company assisted, as lead counsel, Digi Romania and Digi Communications in contracting a term loan of EUR150 million that will be used to refinance EUR450 million bonds issued in 2020 falling due in 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]