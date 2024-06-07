Romania to face Kazakhstan in European Minifootball Championship semifinals

Romania to face Kazakhstan in European Minifootball Championship semifinals. Romania is set to meet Kazakhstan in the European Minifootball Championship semifinals today. To reach this stage, the Romanian team bested the host country, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in an emphatic 4-1 victory, watched on by a mammoth home crowd. Romania is the current world champion.