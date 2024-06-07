 
June 7, 2024

PwC Autofacts: Sales of new vehicles will slightly increase this year in Romania
PwC Autofacts: Sales of new vehicles will slightly increase this year in Romania.

Automotive sales in Romania will end 2024 with a 1.7% increase compared to last year for passenger cars and a 0.6% increase for light commercial vehicles, according to the PwC Autofacts report conducted on five markets in Central Europe. Dacia remains the best-selling brand in the country. (...)

TeraPlast Appoints Bogdan Lucian Craciunas As Chief Financial Officer TeraPlast SA has appointed Bogdan Lucian Craciunas to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective from July 29, 2024, the company announced in a press statement on Friday (June 7).

New Tezaur Treasury Bills Available As Of Monday, June 10 Romania’s finance ministry is launching new Tezaur Treasury bills on Monday, June 30, the ministry announced on Friday.

eMag IT Research Reports RON232M Turnover For 2023, Up 6% YoY eMag IT Research SRL, a company held by Dante International, which manages eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, had a net turnover of RON232.5 million (EUR46.7 million) in 2023, up nearly 6% year-over-year, as per finance ministry data.

Energy Minister Signs RON34.5M Financing Contracts For Investments In Photovoltaic Panels Energy Minister, Sebastian Burduja, on June 7 signed 14 financing contracts worth a total of RON34.5 million (EUR7 million), through the Modernization Fund, for investments in photovoltaic panels.

Prebet Aiud Signs RON334M Contract For Supply Of Prefabricated Products Concrete prefab manufacturer Prebet Aiud (PREB.RO) has informed investors in a stock market report on Friday (June 7) about the conclusion, as seller, of a contract worth nearly RON334 million for the supply of prefabricated products,

Transilvania Investments Alliances Seeks To Sell Low-Cost Hotels Transilvania Investments Alliance’s (TRANSI.RO) executive board has called shareholders for a meeting on July 11 to vote on the sale of the stake Nova Tourism Consortium SA holds in Societatea Hoteluri Restaurante Sud SA.

HiSky Operates First Direct Flight Bucharest - New York In Last 20 Years The first direct flight from Romania, Bucharest, to the United States of America, in New York, after a 20-year break, was operated on Friday (June 7) by airline HiSky, from the Henri Coanda (Otopeni) International Airport.

 


