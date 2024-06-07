2024 EU Parliament elections in Romania: The parties, the candidates and their programs

2024 EU Parliament elections in Romania: The parties, the candidates and their programs. The local campaign for the EU Parliament elections was largely overshadowed by that for the local elections, overlapping as the two election rounds take place on the same day, June 9. Below, we outline the candidates of the main parties and political alliances, and the themes of their (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]