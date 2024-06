HiSky Operates First Direct Flight Bucharest – New York In Last 20 Years

HiSky Operates First Direct Flight Bucharest – New York In Last 20 Years. The first direct flight from Romania, Bucharest, to the United States of America, in New York, after a 20-year break, was operated on Friday (June 7) by airline HiSky, from the Henri Coanda (Otopeni) International Airport. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]