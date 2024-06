Prebet Aiud Signs RON334M Contract For Supply Of Prefabricated Products

Prebet Aiud Signs RON334M Contract For Supply Of Prefabricated Products. Concrete prefab manufacturer Prebet Aiud (PREB.RO) has informed investors in a stock market report on Friday (June 7) about the conclusion, as seller, of a contract worth nearly RON334 million for the supply of prefabricated products, [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]