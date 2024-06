Leading parties in Romania score landslide win in local elections

Leading parties in Romania score landslide win in local elections. The two ruling parties in Romania won together 63% of the votes for the County Councils in the June 9 local elections, according to the exit poll carried out by Curs and Avangarde. In the best proxy for the political support enjoyed by the two parties ahead of the parliamentary elections in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]