Romania's 2024 EU elections: PSD-PNL alliance leads in diaspora vote, preliminary results show
Jun 10, 2024
Romania's 2024 EU elections: PSD-PNL alliance leads in diaspora vote, preliminary results show.
The governing alliance made up of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) gathered 21.33% of the votes cast in the diaspora, the preliminary results from the Permanent Electoral Authority show. The United Right Alliance (ADU), encompassing the Save Romania Union (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]