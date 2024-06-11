Romanian investor reportedly faces legal problems in taking over Otelu Rosu steel mill

Romanian investor reportedly faces legal problems in taking over Otelu Rosu steel mill. Romanian businessman Dorinel Umbrarescu is reportedly facing legal complications in his plans to take over the ailing steel mill Otelu Rosu operated by Laminorul Danube Metallurgical Enterprise (LDME), currently under insolvency and idle for years, Profit.ro announced. Umbrarescu, currently (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]