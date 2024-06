Romania’s foreign trade, but also deficit, gains momentum in April

Romania’s foreign trade, but also deficit, gains momentum in April. Both exports and imports of Romania increased in April by 14.8% y/y and 17.8% y/y, respectively, as the Easter holiday hit the economic activity in May this year (compared to April in 2023), according to data published by the statistics office INS. The trade deficit widened, accordingly, by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]