Retele Electrice Muntenia Set To Invest RON162M In Energy Infrastructure Upgrades In Ilfov County

Retele Electrice Muntenia Set To Invest RON162M In Energy Infrastructure Upgrades In Ilfov County. Retele Electrice Muntenia, part of the PPC Group, formerly named E-Distributie Muntenia, launched, through the public procurement information system, a procurement procedure for the modernization of several medium voltage lines in the area of Balotesti, Ilfov County, which will engulf over (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]