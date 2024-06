Mogo Romania Enters The Recreational Vehicle Financing Market Through Partnership With ATVRom

Mogo Romania Enters The Recreational Vehicle Financing Market Through Partnership With ATVRom. Mogo Romania, a company specializing in providing financing for individuals to purchase used vehicles, announces its entry into a new lending segment through a strategic partnership with ATVRom, the leader in the recreational vehicle market in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]