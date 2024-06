International Alexander Ends 2023 With RON665M Turnover, Up 5% YoY

International Alexander Ends 2023 With RON665M Turnover, Up 5% YoY. Romanian-held logistic and freight forwarding group International Alexander of Arad, the biggest player on this market, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON665.4 million, up nearly 5% year-over-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]