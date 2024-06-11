JT Grup Oil Raises RON20M Via IPO At Bucharest Stock Exchange; Readies Listing On AeRo Market At End-June

JT Grup Oil, a fuel wholesaler of Constanta controlled by businessman Jean Paul Tucan, has successfully completed the initial public offering (IPO) carried out at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, through which it attracted RON20 million, and is readying its listing on the AeRo market at the end (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]