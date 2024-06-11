Croatia’s InterCapital AM Lists ETF With Romanian Government Bonds On Zagreb Stock Exchange

Croatia’s InterCapital AM Lists ETF With Romanian Government Bonds On Zagreb Stock Exchange. InterCapital Asset Management, the largest independent investment manager in Croatia, last week listed GROM (Gov ROM) ETF (exchange traded fund), a tradable fund with five and ten-year Romanian government bonds, on the Zagreb Stock Exchange. The company plans to list the ETF on the Bucharest (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]