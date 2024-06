Romania Sees Fewer Real Estate Deals In May 2024 vs Year-Earlier Period

Romania Sees Fewer Real Estate Deals In May 2024 vs Year-Earlier Period. The number of real estate deals in Romania, which includes houses, lands and apartments, stood at 43,601 in May 2024, lower by 13,598 than in the same period of 2023, data from the national cadaster agency ANCPI showed on Tuesday (June 11, 2024). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]