Plimob's 2023 Turnover Down 8.2% YoY To RON203.9MSighetu Marmatiei-based company Plimob ended 2023 with a turnover of RON203.9 million (EUR41.2 million), down 8.2% from RON222.2 million (EUR45 million) reported in 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry data.
Zabka Plans To Develop Fast In RomaniaPoland’s Zabka Group, which has more than 10,000 stores on its home market, has recently opened its first stores in Romania and plans to expand fast. It has five stores already open in the country at the moment, with six being prepared.