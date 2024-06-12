 
June 12, 2024

Poland’s Comarch Wants to Grow in Romania
Comarch, a Polish company that develops software solutions for several industries, has hundreds of clients in Romania and plans to increase their number during 2024.

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Plimob's 2023 Turnover Down 8.2% YoY To RON203.9M Sighetu Marmatiei-based company Plimob ended 2023 with a turnover of RON203.9 million (EUR41.2 million), down 8.2% from RON222.2 million (EUR45 million) reported in 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry data.

Zabka Plans To Develop Fast In Romania Poland’s Zabka Group, which has more than 10,000 stores on its home market, has recently opened its first stores in Romania and plans to expand fast. It has five stores already open in the country at the moment, with six being prepared.

TradeVille Reports 120% Higher Net Profit, Of RON16.5M, For 2023 Stockbroker TradeVille, active mostly on the retail investor segment, reported 120% higher net profit for 2023 versus 2022, while revenue grew by 36% amid enhanced trading activity at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Ursus Breweries Sees Revenue Up 17% In 2023, Expects Growth To Continue Ursus Breweries, the largest brewer in Romania, ended 2023 with RON2.67 billion revenue, up 17% from the previous year, Finance Ministry data show.

Statistical Data: 11,360 Housing Units Put Into Use In Romania YoY In Q1/2024 A total 11,360 housing units were put into use in Romania in the first quarter of 2024, fewer by 3,969 units (-25%) than in the same period of 2023, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Wednesday (June 12).

eMAG: Sellers On Regional eMAG Marketplace Registered 23% More Orders In 2023 vs 2022 The 56,000 sellers that sell on the eMAG regional Marketplace in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary registered 23% more orders in 2023 compared to 2022.

IKEA Store In Timisoara Sees Almost 800,000 Sales Transactions And Over 35,500 Online Orders In First Year Since Inception IKEA Timisoara, the third store of Sweden's IKEA in Romania, has sold over 4 million products, registered 792,223 sales transactions and over 35,500 online orders in the first 12 months since opening.

 


