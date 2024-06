JT Grup Oil moves ahead with Bucharest listing after EUR 4 mln IPO

JT Grup Oil moves ahead with Bucharest listing after EUR 4 mln IPO. Romanian petroleum products trader JT Grup Oil (BVB: JTG) announced that only a third (3.63 million) of the 10 million shares issued by its IPO found buyers but saluted the completion of the operation and confirmed that its shares would be traded at Bucharest Exchange starting from the end of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]