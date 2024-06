Romania's Nuclearelectrica seals EUR 240 mln project management contract for refurbishment of nuke reactor

Romania's state-controlled nuclear company Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) announced it contracted EUR 240 million for project management organization (PMO) services for the preparation and implementation of the refurbishment of its Unit 1 reactor at Cernavoda nuke from Canadian Nuclear Partners (...)