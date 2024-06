WB upholds 3.3% growth forecast for Romania's economy

WB upholds 3.3% growth forecast for Romania's economy. The Romanian economy will grow 3.3% this year and 3.8% in 2025 and 2026, according to the latest issue of the World Bank's "Global Economic Prospects," published on June 11. The WB's forecast for 2024 is roughly in line with the 3.4% official projections used for the budget planning. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]