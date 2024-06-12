Polish Szallas Group takes over Romanian online tour operator LitoralulRomanesc

Polish Szallas Group takes over Romanian online tour operator LitoralulRomanesc. Szallas Group, part of the Polish group Wirtualna Polska Holding, announced it took over an 80% stake in the Romanian tour operator Creative Eye, which operates the online platform LitoralulRomanesc.ro, for EUR 16.8 million adjusted for net cash as of the closing date. The planned sale of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]