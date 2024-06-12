Romanian winner of Queer Palm award at Cannes to arrive in local cinemas in October

Romanian winner of Queer Palm award at Cannes to arrive in local cinemas in October. Trei kilometri pân? la cap?tul lumii/Three kilometers to the end of the world, the feature directed by Romanian Emanuel Pârvu that received the Queer Palm 2024 Award at Cannes, will be released in local cinemas on October 11. Before the official launch in cinemas, film enthusiasts in Romania