Delgaz Grid, Part of E.ON Romania Group, Invests RON1.5B in Transformer Station Upgrade. Delgaz Grid, part of E.ON Romania group, plans to invest RON1.5 billion to upgrade 44 transformer stations, in the next six years, of which RON1.1 billion represents funding from the Modernization Fund. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]