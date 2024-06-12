Infinity Capital Investments Set to Organize New Auction for Sale of Dambovita Hotel of Targoviste for RON15M



Infinity Capital Investments Set to Organize New Auction for Sale of Dambovita Hotel of Targoviste for RON15M.

Infinity Capital Investments, one of the five financial investment companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has announced it will organize, on June 20, a second auction for the sale of Dambovita hotel of Targoviste, with the starting price set at RON15 million.