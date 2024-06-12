Local elections: Fraud allegations in two Bucharest districts, USR mayors ask for vote recount

Local elections: Fraud allegations in two Bucharest districts, USR mayors ask for vote recount. The incumbent mayors of Bucharest's Districts 1 and 2, Clotilde Armand and Radu Mihaiu, both representing USR, have put forward fraud allegations in the context of last Sunday’s local elections and asked for recounts to take place in voting stations with irregularities. Even now, the counting (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]