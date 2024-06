50 Cent to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest

Famous American rapper 50 Cent was announced as the headliner of the 2024 Summer in the City music festival in Bucharest. The event will take place at Romaero on August 18. The artist embarked on the global The Final Lap Tour last year, with over 103 shows in 35 countries. The tour started in