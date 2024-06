DIY Retailer Leroy Merlin Completes Relocation of Craiova Store to 16% Bigger Space

DIY Retailer Leroy Merlin Completes Relocation of Craiova Store to 16% Bigger Space. Retailer Leroy Merlin has completed the relocation of Craiova store, which will be opened on June 19 in the same shopping center Electroputere Park, to a 14,750-sqm space, 16% bigger than the previous location. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]