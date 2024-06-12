Romanian AI model among finalists of the world's first beauty pageant for AI-generated women

Aiyana Rainbow, a model designed by a team from Romania, is among the finalists of the world's first beauty pageant for AI-generated women. A total of 1,500 AI creators from countries such as the USA, India, Japan, South Korea, and Portugal entered the competition. The 10 finalists were (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]