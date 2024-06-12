Deloitte: Consumers Spend Almost 30% More Than Last Year On Streaming Video On Demand Services



Households’ average monthly spending on streaming video on demand (SVOD) platforms has increased by almost 30% compared to last year, from 48 to 61 USD, amount which covers an average of four subscriptions, as per the 2024 Deloitte Digital Media Trends study.