Nuclearelectrica And Canadian Nuclear Partners Sign Framework Agreement For Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 Refurbishment Project

Nuclearelectrica And Canadian Nuclear Partners Sign Framework Agreement For Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 Refurbishment Project. Nuclearelectrica (SNN) and Canadian Nuclear Partners (CNPSA) have signed a long-term framework agreement to provide Project Management Organization (PMO) services for the preparation and implementation of the Cervavoda Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1 refurbishment project in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]