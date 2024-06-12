Kindergartens enter Book of Records Romania with 330-meter garland of PET flowers

Kindergartens enter Book of Records Romania with 330-meter garland of PET flowers. An association from Satu Mare and 11 kindergartens from the county have entered Book of Records Romania after creating a garland of flowers made from PET bottles. The garland is over 330 meters long. To create the flower garland, hundreds of kindergarten students and their families joined (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]