Romanian illustrator develops original poster for new Star Wars show The Acolyte

Romanian illustrator develops original poster for new Star Wars show The Acolyte. Andra Busuioc, a Romanian illustrator and digital artist, was chosen to join the four EMEA artists who took on the challenge of creating a poster for the new Star Wars series The Acolyte. The show follows an investigation into a shocking crime from the past of a respected Jedi Master over (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]