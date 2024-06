iO Partners: Lack Of Office Space Deliveries In Bucharest Forces Companies To Plan Future Lease Contracts Way In Advance

iO Partners: Lack Of Office Space Deliveries In Bucharest Forces Companies To Plan Future Lease Contracts Way In Advance. The decrease in demand for office spaces in Bucharest after the pandemic period reflected in the volume of pre-leases, which saw a reduction of over 50% between 2020 and 2023, as per an iO Partners study.