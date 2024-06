Statistical Data: 11,360 Housing Units Put Into Use In Romania YoY In Q1/2024

Statistical Data: 11,360 Housing Units Put Into Use In Romania YoY In Q1/2024. A total 11,360 housing units were put into use in Romania in the first quarter of 2024, fewer by 3,969 units (-25%) than in the same period of 2023, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Wednesday (June 12). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]