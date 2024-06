eMAG: Sellers On Regional eMAG Marketplace Registered 23% More Orders In 2023 vs 2022

The 56,000 sellers that sell on the eMAG regional Marketplace in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary registered 23% more orders in 2023 compared to 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]