IKEA Store In Timisoara Sees Almost 800,000 Sales Transactions And Over 35,500 Online Orders In First Year Since Inception



IKEA Store In Timisoara Sees Almost 800,000 Sales Transactions And Over 35,500 Online Orders In First Year Since Inception.

IKEA Timisoara, the third store of Sweden's IKEA in Romania, has sold over 4 million products, registered 792,223 sales transactions and over 35,500 online orders in the first 12 months since opening.