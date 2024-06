TradeVille Reports 120% Higher Net Profit, Of RON16.5M, For 2023

TradeVille Reports 120% Higher Net Profit, Of RON16.5M, For 2023. Stockbroker TradeVille, active mostly on the retail investor segment, reported 120% higher net profit for 2023 versus 2022, while revenue grew by 36% amid enhanced trading activity at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]